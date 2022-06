Sanchez recorded two outs and picked up his first hold of the season in Friday's victory over the Reds.

Sanchez replaced starter Eric Lauer with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, and he retired the only two batters he faced to maintain a one-run lead. Sanchez was tagged for four earned runs in appearance against the Nationals earlier this month, but he has allowed just one earned run over his other nine relief appearances this season.