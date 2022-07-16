Sanchez (elbow) reported to Triple-A Nashville on Friday for a rehab assignment.
The right-hander landed on the injured list June 25 with UCL discomfort, but an MRI quickly revealed he's not dealing with a serious injury. Sanchez will now head out on a rehab assignment, and he should be ready to rejoin the Brewers early in the second half of the season.
