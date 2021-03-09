Manager Craig Counsell said Black won't throw for the next few days while he recovers from elbow inflammation, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Counsell said that Black's elbow issue cropped up during his most recent Cactus League outing Friday, when his fastball dropped from 98.1 miles per hour from the beginning of his appearance to the 90-to-92 mph range by the end, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. The Brewers are hopeful a brief respite will be all Black needs to overcome the elbow issue, but the shutdown period could still jeopardize his availability for Opening Day.