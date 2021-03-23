Black (elbow) appears on track to rejoin the Brewers' Cactus League pitching schedule Thursday against the Giants, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Since making his second spring appearance March 5, Black has been in recovery mode from right elbow inflammation. Black was able to face hitters in live batting practice Monday without any complications, so the injury appears to be mostly in the rear-view mirror at this point. Because of the time he missed, however, Black may not have a strong case for winning a spot in the Brewers' Opening Day bullpen.