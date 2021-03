Black (elbow) is expected to resume throwing off a mound by the end of the week, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Black has apparently been cleared to resume a throwing program after he was shut down last week with right elbow inflammation. As a reliever, Black likely won't need extended time to fully ramp up, but the time he's already missed during the Cactus League slate may be a significant blow to his chances of cracking the Brewers' Opening Day bullpen.