Frelick is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Frelick will get his first day off of May after he had started in each of the Brewers' last 10 games while slashing .176/.243/.235. Despite his recent struggles, Frelick still appears to be ahead of Jackson Chourio on the depth chart in the Milwaukee outfield. Chourio will fill in for Frelick in right field Sunday, but Chourio had been on the bench for each of the previous four games.