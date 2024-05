Frelick went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and three total runs scored in Wednesday's 10-2 win over the Pirates.

After going 39 games without a long ball to start the season, Frelick has now homered in back-to-back games. The 24-year-old outfielder also logged his first multi-hit game since May 4, boosting his slash line to .257/.331/.354with 20 runs scored, 10 RBI and five steals across 160 plate appearances this year.