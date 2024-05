Frelick went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a stolen base during Tuesday's 4-3 win over Pittsburgh.

Felick carried a .051 ISO into Tuesday's contest but, surprisingly, tagged Quinn Priester for a two-run homer in the second frame. The long ball was Frelick's first of the season and the fourth of his career. On the year, Frelick owns a .243/.321/.314 slash line with 17 runs and five stolen bases.