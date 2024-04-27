site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Sal Frelick: Idle against lefty
Frelick isn't in the Brewers' lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees.
The left-handed bat of Frelick will step out of the lineup Saturday as the Brewers prepare to face lefty Carlos Rodon. Joey Wiemer will fill in as Milwaukee's left fielder and bat ninth.
