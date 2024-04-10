Frelic went 3-for-4 with an RBI, two runs and a walk in Tuesday's victory over the Reds.
Frelick dropped out of the leadoff spot after getting off to a slow start, but the move appears to have worked, as he recorded multiple hits in each of his last three games and reached based a total of 10 times over that span. Frelick has just one extra-base hit thus far, but after nine games his .324 batting average and .410 OBP over 39 PA are more than sufficient.
