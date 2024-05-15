The Brewers reinstated Clarke (knee) from the injured list Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Nashville, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Clarke has been sidelined all season after undergoing surgery in late March to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. The 31-year-old right-hander pitched one inning and gave up a home run during his lone rehab outing, and he'll officially remain in the minors now that he's recovered. Clarke owns a 5.03 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across his MLB career, though he may still be promoted from Nashville later this season should Milwaukee run into further issues with its pitching depth.