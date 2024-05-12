Clarke (knee) will begin a rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Nashville, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Clarke is ready for his first game action of the regular season after he suffered a meniscus injury late in spring training that ultimately required surgery. The right-hander has seemingly avoided any snags in the recovery process, prompting the Brewers to clear him for what will likely be a lengthy rehab assignment as he looks to build back up following the prolonged shutdown. The reliever is targeting a return from the 15-day injured list in late May.