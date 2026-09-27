Clarke allowed one run on three hits and a hit batsman over two-thirds of an inning in a no-decision versus the Padres on Saturday. He didn't record a strikeout or a walk.

Clarke ended up struggling as an opener for the bullpen game, though he was far from alone in laboring on the mound. The Padres put up at least one run in five of the first six innings, and the back-and-forth nature of the game kept Clarke from being on the hook for the loss. While he has a strong 2.96 ERA over 73 innings this season, he's surrendered seven runs (six earned) over his last six innings to stumble to the finish line.