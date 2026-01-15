The Diamondbacks signed Clarke to a one-year contract Thursday.

It's a homecoming for Clarke, who was drafted by the Diamondbacks and initially broke into the majors with Arizona. The right-handed reliever spent the 2025 campaign with the Royals, collecting a 3.25 ERA and 44:9 K:BB across 55.1 frames. Clarke has eight career saves and the Diamondbacks have an unsettled bullpen, but it would still be a surprise if he sees many, if any, save opportunities in the desert.