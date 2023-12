The Brewers acquired Clarke from the Royals on Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Ryan Brady and Cam Devanney will head to the Royals, who needed to free up a spot on their 40-man roster with Seth Lugo being added. Clarke posted a 5.95 ERA and 1.61 WHIP over 59 innings out of Kansas City's bullpen in 2023 but did also record 65 strikeouts. He should operate in middle relief in Milwaukee.