Shaw went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run during Sunday's win over the Cubs.

After a lull at the dish, Shaw has put together a productive mini stretch with two homers, seven RBI, five runs and a 1.029 OPS through his past seven games. The third baseman has turned in an impressive fantasy campaign, achieving career-best counting stats across the board.

