Brewers' Wily Peralta: Will return this weekend
Peralta (calf) is set to return to the Brewers this weekend in Philadelphia, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Peralta has been out since June 21 with a right calf strain, but has been able to spend the past couple weeks with Triple-A Colorado Springs on a rehab assignment. He tossed two innings against Omaha on Thursday, retiring all six opposing batters while sprinkling in a pair of strikeouts. Peralta figures to rejoin the bullpen upon his arrival, where spent over a month getting used to his new role before landing on the disabled list.
More News
-
Brewers' Wily Peralta: Begins rehab assignment Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Wily Peralta: Heads to DL•
-
Brewers' Wily Peralta: Showing signs of improvement in new role•
-
Brewers' Wily Peralta: Moves to bullpen•
-
Brewers' Wily Peralta: Gives up seven runs in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Wily Peralta: Can't finish five frames Tuesday•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...