Brewers' Wily Peralta: Will return this weekend

Peralta (calf) is set to return to the Brewers this weekend in Philadelphia, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Peralta has been out since June 21 with a right calf strain, but has been able to spend the past couple weeks with Triple-A Colorado Springs on a rehab assignment. He tossed two innings against Omaha on Thursday, retiring all six opposing batters while sprinkling in a pair of strikeouts. Peralta figures to rejoin the bullpen upon his arrival, where spent over a month getting used to his new role before landing on the disabled list.