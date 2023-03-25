Peralta was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Nationals on Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Peralta was signed to a minor-league contract with an invite to spring training by the Nationals it the end of January. He really struggled for most of his Grapefruit League appearances as seen in an 11.17 ERA, 2.48 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB. The right-hander could have an opt-out in his deal, so he may have to decide if he wants to head to Triple-A Rocester or test the waters of free agency.