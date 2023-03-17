Peralta gave up three hits and struck out two over three scoreless innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.

Facing a lineup made up of bench players and a couple top prospects like Brett Baty, Peralta cruised through his first start of the spring. The veteran right-hander hasn't pitched poorly in camp, posting a 6:2 K:BB through 8.1 innings over six appearances, and with Cade Cavalli lost for the season to Tommy John surgery, the Nationals do have a rotation vacancy, Chad Kuhl is expected to get the first shot at filling it, but Peralta might be next in line. A long-relief role to begin the season seems more likely, however.