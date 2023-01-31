Peralta signed a minor-league contract with an invitation to major-league spring training on Tuesday with the Nationals, per Andrew Golden of the Washington Post.

Peralta posted a shiny 2.58 ERA over 38.1 innings with the Tigers in 2022, but he issued 24 walks along the way and was ultimately cut loose by Detroit in August. The 33-year-old right-hander can maybe be a useful swingman type for the rebuilding Nats in 2023 if he shows well in that capacity this spring. He has plenty of past big-league experience as both a starter and reliever.