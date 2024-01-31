Peralta signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Peralta was at Triple-A Rochester in the Nationals organization for the duration of the 2023 season, holding a 6.31 ERA over 24 starts. He did have a two-year run with the Tigers from 2021-22 when he posted a 2.93 ERA, although that came with a 90:62 K:BB over 132 innings. It's not clear whether the Pirates plan to utilize Peralta as rotation or bullpen depth, but he's unlikely to be much of a factor either way.