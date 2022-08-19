site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-wily-peralta-designated-for-assignment | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Wily Peralta: Designated for assignment
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Peralta was designated for assignment Friday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
The Tigers want to get a look at their younger pitchers over the final six weeks of the season. Peralta had a 2.58 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 38.1 innings through 28 appearances.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read