The Pirates released Peralta on Sunday.
The right-hander was cut loose after posting a 7.44 ERA and 1.52 WHIP across 32.2 innings for Triple-A Indianapolis. Peralta last pitched in the big leagues in 2022 with the Tigers and doesn't appear close to resurfacing in the majors now that he's a free agent coming off a poor showing at the Triple-A level.
