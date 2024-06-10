Share Video

The Pirates released Peralta on Sunday.

The right-hander was cut loose after posting a 7.44 ERA and 1.52 WHIP across 32.2 innings for Triple-A Indianapolis. Peralta last pitched in the big leagues in 2022 with the Tigers and doesn't appear close to resurfacing in the majors now that he's a free agent coming off a poor showing at the Triple-A level.

