Norris was released by the Phillies on Thursday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Norris failed to earn a spot in the Phillies' bullpen after joining the team in January as a non-roster invitee. The veteran reliever didn't pitch last season due to forearm issues but posted a 3.59 ERA and 67:21 K:BB in 57.2 innings with the Cardinals in 2018.