Norris (forearm) was released from his minor-league deal with the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Norris has been battling forearm soreness since March 21 and has no timetable for his return, so the Blue Jays opted to part ways with the veteran right-hander. The 34-year-old threw only three innings during spring training before the forearm issue cropped up.