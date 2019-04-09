Nationals' Bud Norris: Reaches deal with Nationals
Norris (forearm) agreed to a minor-league deal with the Nationals on Tuesday, pending a physical, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.
Norris had been in camp with the Blue Jays but battled some forearm soreness and reduced velocity. He was released in early April. It's unclear how much he'll need in the minors to build up his arm strength (or recover from the forearm issue, if it's still a problem). The Nationals could certainly use all the help they can get in their bullpen, as their unit has recorded a 10.17 ERA so far this season.
