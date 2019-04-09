Norris (forearm) and the Nationals do not yet have a deal, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

There were reports earlier in the day that the two sides had an agreement, pending a physical, but recent reports suggest the two sides aren't quite at that point. The hang-up appears to be over Norris' health, as he battled forearm soreness during camp. The delay may mean that Norris is still not close to being ready for game action.