Bud Norris: Won't join Nationals
Norris' (forearm) ongoing contract negotiations with the Nationals have fallen apart and the team has turned its attention to other relievers, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
After receiving his release from the Blue Jays earlier this month, Norris looked to be an ideal fit for a Nationals squad lacking in reliable setup options ahead of closer Sean Doolittle. Norris' representatives appeared to come to terms with Washington on a deal two days earlier, but the Nationals weren't satisfied with the reports they received regarding the right-hander's forearm injury. According to Heyman, Washington felt Norris was 4-to-5 weeks away from being ready to contribute at the major-league level, so the 34-year-old could linger on the open market for a while longer until he approaches full health.
