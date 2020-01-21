Play

Norris joined the Phillies on a minor-league deal Tuesday, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.

Norris converted to relief in 2017 and saved 47 games over the next two seasons. He didn't throw a pitch in 2019, though, as he was released by the Blue Jays in early April while battling forearm issues and never signed another deal. That's not a good sign regarding Norris' health heading into his age-35 season, but the signing is nevertheless a low-risk move by the Phillies.

