Miller went 1-for-3 with an RBI double, a walk and a run in a win over the Royals on Tuesday.

Miller's two-bagger to deep right in the fifth plated Paul Goldschmidt for the Cardinals' fourth run of the night. The veteran utility man snapped out of an 0-17 skid that had encompassed his seven prior games with Tuesday's effort, a span during which he saw his season average tumble 37 points to .236 thanks in large part to a 38.1 percent strikeout rate. Despite the struggles, Miller has maintained a near everyday role while filling the designated hitter role.