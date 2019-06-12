Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Nearing mound work
Cecil (wrist) said Tuesday that he expects to begin throwing 15-pitch, low-intensity bullpen sessions next week, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Cecil appears ready to move on to the next phase of his recovery from surgery to address carpal tunnel syndrome after throwing off flat ground from 90 to 120 feet over the past couple weeks without any discomfort. The lefty said he's regained full feeling in his fingers after developing the condition midway through spring training, resulting in him opening the campaign on the 60-day injured list. The 32-year-old said he's hopeful that he'll be ready to begin a minor-league rehab assignment by mid-July before moving up to the big club by the end of that month.
