Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Nearing return to mound
Cecil (hamstring) is expected to resume throwing off a mound in the next week or two, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Since suffering a severe hamstring strain March 11, Cecil's focus thus far has mainly been in strengthening his lower body rather than incorporating any baseball activities into his workouts. He'll take a notable step forward when he eventually steps back on the mound again, though he'll probably need at least another week or two after that to get his arm conditioned for game action.
