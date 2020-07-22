Cecil was released by the Cardinals on Wednesday.
Cecil signed a four-year deal with the Cardinals in 2016 but lasted just two seasons with the team thanks to his 4.86 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across 100 innings. Should the veteran left-hander get a chance elsewhere, he'll likely have to prove himself in a low-leverage role early on after struggling to a career-worst 6.89 ERA and 1.96 WHIP in 32.2 innings last season.
