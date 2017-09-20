Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Tallies double, homer in 10-inning win

Fowler went 3-for-4 with a double, his 17th homer, two RBI and three runs against the Reds on Tuesday.

After a short stretch out of the lineup due to yet another of the injuries that have impacted his season so severely, Fowler's cone back with three straight multi-hit efforts, including homers in the last two games. There have been a lot of stops and starts for him in 2017, but Fowler's been a quality fantasy play when healthy.