Fowler (knee) said Friday that he's ahead of schedule in his recovery, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Fowler suffered a torn ACL in mid-April and has been recovering near his home for the past few months, but he'll now continue his rehab process while traveling with the Angels. The 35-year-old said the he could be back to full health by mid-October, which bodes well for his status for spring training in 2022. Fowler also isn't considering retirement following his injury.