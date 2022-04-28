Fowler (knee) was activated by Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.
Fowler continued his recovery from a torn ACL early in the 2022 season, but he'll make his season debut at Buffalo on Thursday. The 36-year-old should be in the mix to provide outfield depth for the Blue Jays at some point this year now that he's back to full health.
