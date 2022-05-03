Fowler requested and was granted his release from the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Fowler signed a minor-league deal with the Blue Jays in late March while in the final stages of recovering from a torn ACL. He joined Triple-A Buffalo once healthy but evidently didn't see a path to a major-league roster spot, as he'll search for other opportunities after appearing in just three games.
