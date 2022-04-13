Fowler (knee) has begun playing in simulated games at the Blue Jays' player development site, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Fowler served as a non-roster invitee for Toronto this spring but didn't participate in many activities while he continued to recover from the torn ACL that he sustained in April of 2021. However, he's been able to increase his activity level recently and will now work on building up to game speed. Once Fowler completes his progression, he'll likely report to Triple-A Buffalo.

