Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Out again Wednesday
Garcia is not in Wednesday's lineup against Kansas City.
Garcia will take a seat for the second consecutive day after starting the previous two games. Jedd Gyorko gets another start at third after going 1-for-2 with one home run, three RBI and three walks during Tuesday's victory over the Royals.
