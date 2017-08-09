Play

Garcia is not in Wednesday's lineup against Kansas City.

Garcia will take a seat for the second consecutive day after starting the previous two games. Jedd Gyorko gets another start at third after going 1-for-2 with one home run, three RBI and three walks during Tuesday's victory over the Royals.

