Bader went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an addition run scored and a triple in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Brewers.

Bader hit a leadoff triple in the third inning and scored on a Kolten Wong single. In the fourth, Bader provided the Cardinals' last run of the game with a solo shot. The outfielder has a .226/.336/.443 slash line with four homers, 11 RBI, 21 runs scored and three stolen bases in 50 games.