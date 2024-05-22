Share Video

Herrera is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Herrera caught three innings earlier in the day after the Cardinals resumed Tuesday's suspended game in the bottom of the sixth and emerged with a 3-1 victory, so he'll just be getting some rest in Wednesday's regularly scheduled game. Pedro Pages will get the starting nod behind the dish.

