Herrera went 3-for-4 with a run and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-2 win against the Pirates.

Herrera and Nolan Arenado both had three hits for St. Louis in the win, combining for over half of the team's total base knocks. Herrera helped generate a run in the fourth inning when he led off with a single, advanced to second on another single, stole third and crossed the plate on an infield hit. The backstop has four multi-hit performances through 10 contests in June and is batting .314 (11-for-35) overall this month.