Herrera went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Friday's 7-6 victory over the Rockies.

Herrera delivered the game's decisive swing with St. Louis trailing 6-4 in the ninth with a 430-foot blast to center field to give the Cardinals a one-run lead in the top of the ninth. The homer was his 15th of the season and completed a comeback after the Cardinals had squandered an early three-run advantage. Herrera has had four multi-hit performances in his last five games, and this homer snapped a 15-game stretch without a long ball.