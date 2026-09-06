Herrera went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-8 win over the Rockies.

The multi-hit onslaught continues for Herrera, who has at least two knocks in five of his last six games. He's also driven in 11 runs in that span. The catcher is batting .251 with a .750 OPS, 16 home runs, 64 RBI, 89 runs scored, 25 doubles, one triple and eight stolen bases over 143 contests. Herrera has thrived in the No. 2 spot in the order for much of the year, providing him with plenty of chances to cross the plate ahead of the duo of Alec Burleson and Jordan Walker most games.