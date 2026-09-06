Herrera went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Saturday's 10-7 loss to the Rockies.

Herrera has homered in consecutive contests, and he's logged multiple hits in five of his last six games. In that span, he's supplied nine RBI. The catcher continues to log a fair amount of time at designated hitter to keep his bat in the lineup while Leo Bernal learns the ropes behind the dish. Herrera is batting .248 with a .744 OPS, 16 homers, 62 RBI, 87 runs scored, 24 doubles, one triple and eight stolen bases over 142 games this season.