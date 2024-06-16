Herrera is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Even though he served as the Cardinals' designated hitter the last two days rather than catching, Herrera will take a seat for the series finale in Chicago. Masyn Winn will get a day off from playing shortstop and will serve as St. Louis' DH, while Pedro Pages picks up a fourth consecutive start behind the plate. Though Pages' playing time has been trending up of late, he's still holding down a lowly .443 OPS on the season and still looks to be behind Herrera on the depth chart while top backstop Willson Contreras (forearm) is on the shelf.