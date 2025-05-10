Herrera isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Washington.
Herrera went 1-for-4 with two RBI in his return from the injured list Friday, and he'll get a day off Saturday as the Cardinals look to ease him back into regular action. Pedro Pages will start behind the plate instead and bat eighth.
