Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Tuesday that Herrera (knee) could be activated from the 10-day injured list during the team's road trip that begins Friday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Herrera has gone 6-for-14 with one home run and one double in his first four rehab games with Triple-A Memphis and will catch seven innings in his fifth rehab contest Tuesday. It sounds like the catcher might be back as soon as Friday's game against the Nationals. He's been out since April 6 with a left knee bone bruise.