Herrera is starting at designated hitter and batting sixth in Friday's game against the Nationals.
It's Herrera's first game with the Cardinals in more than a month as he returns from a left knee bone bruise. While Herrera will see the bulk of the reps at catcher against right-handed pitching, he could be the primary DH versus lefties after the previous holder of that title -- Luken Baker -- was optioned to Triple-A Memphis. The Nationals are starting southpaw Mitchell Parker in Friday's series opener.
