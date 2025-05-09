The Cardinals reinstated Herrera (knee) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

The 24-year-old backstop has been cleared to rejoin the big-league roster after a six-game rehab assignment, during which he went 9-for-23 with a homer, a double and two stolen bases. The two steals are an especially encouraging sign that Herrera has fully recovered from the knee bruise that has sidelined him for the past month. Herrera clubbed four homers in seven games prior to the injury and will reclaim the starting job behind the plate, with Pedro Pages and Yohel Pozo serving as the secondary options.